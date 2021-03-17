Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,119 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $67.27 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

