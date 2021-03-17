Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWIR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.06. 184,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,237. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

