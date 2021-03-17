Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Head to Head Analysis

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 26.64% 11.06% 1.24% Cathay General Bancorp 29.49% 9.67% 1.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $134.42 million 3.17 $35.96 million $2.33 11.92 Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 4.23 $279.14 million $3.48 12.45

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sierra Bancorp and Cathay General Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.80%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Sierra Bancorp.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Sierra Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include real estate, commercial, mortgage warehouse, agricultural, industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of February 4, 2020, it operated 40 full service branches, a loan production office, an online branch, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 38 branches in California; 10 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

