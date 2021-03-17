Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SIEGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

SIEGY stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

