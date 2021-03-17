Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) to Issue $0.87 Semi-annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.8659 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.
Sibanye Stillwater has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.
Shares of SBSW opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.40.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
