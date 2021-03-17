Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) to Issue $0.87 Semi-annual Dividend

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.8659 per share on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th.

Sibanye Stillwater has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sibanye Stillwater to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of SBSW opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,887.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 387.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sibanye Stillwater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

