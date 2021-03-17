ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $100,686.62

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One ShowHand token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $100,686.62 and approximately $230.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00653695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00025920 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00035557 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars.

