Short Interest in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expands By 33.1%

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the February 11th total of 3,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,604,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $30.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

