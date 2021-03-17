Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 37.5%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

USAQ stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.77.

USA Equities Company Profile

USA Equities Corp. focuses on healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. The company intends to develop digital therapeutics, behavior based remote patient monitoring, chronic care, and preventive medicine. The company was formerly known as American Biogenetic Sciences, Inc and changed its name to USA Equities Corp.

