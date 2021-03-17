Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Declines By 37.5%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
USAQ stock opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.77.
USA Equities Company Profile
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.