Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Rises By 24.9%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 929,500 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 11th total of 744,300 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDAC. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trident Acquisitions by 353.9% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,620,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,567 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TDAC opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Trident Acquisitions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.35 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

