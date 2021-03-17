Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 20.1%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 11th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.
In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
