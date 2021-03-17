Short Interest in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Decreases By 20.1%

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 11th total of 7,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

