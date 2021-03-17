Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Decreases By 24.1%

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2021 // Comments off

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,515,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 3,316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,227. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.