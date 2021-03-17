Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Decreases By 24.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,515,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 3,316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,227. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.42.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

