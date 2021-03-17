Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Expands By 38.7%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the February 11th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.80. 1,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -879.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.09.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

