Short Interest in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Rises By 51.7%

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Chairman Ira Scott Greenspan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 80,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,845. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 5,065 shares of company stock worth $51,096 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scopus BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

NASDAQ:SCPS opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Scopus BioPharma has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Scopus BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Scopus BioPharma Inc develops therapeutics drugs targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company was formerly known as Project18 Inc and changed its name to Scopus BioPharma Inc in December, 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

