Short Interest in Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Declines By 28.1%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 169,800 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the February 11th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roxgold in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.36.

Get Roxgold alerts:

Shares of ROGFF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. 44,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,987. Roxgold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.