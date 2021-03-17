Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increases By 28.4%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 11th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,508 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,983 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.95. The company had a trading volume of 10,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.89, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

