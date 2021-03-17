Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 27.0%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the February 11th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 238,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 412,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIM stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 131,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,287. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

