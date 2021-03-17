Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Decreases By 22.7%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 11th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BIS opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $76.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 2.13% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

