Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Declines By 20.9%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the February 11th total of 211,400 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IPDN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,675. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

