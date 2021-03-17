Short Interest in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Drops By 36.9%

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the February 11th total of 139,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $2,529,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $5,110,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at $6,207,000.

Shares of PIAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,599. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.34.

Prime Impact Acquisition I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

