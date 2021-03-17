Short Interest in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Expands By 37.7%

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 11th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 602,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,725,000 after acquiring an additional 183,869 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in PetroChina by 628.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 523,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,073,000 after buying an additional 451,408 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PetroChina by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 374,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in PetroChina by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 106,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.48.

Shares of PTR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 11,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,883. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

