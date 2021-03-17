Short Interest in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expands By 38.8%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the February 11th total of 338,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. 804,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,331. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.70. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

