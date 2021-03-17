Short Interest in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Expands By 43.2%

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 11th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OWC Pharmaceutical Research stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,854,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,841. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile
