Short Interest in OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) Expands By 43.2%

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCMKTS:OWCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the February 11th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,562,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OWC Pharmaceutical Research stock remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,854,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,559,841. OWC Pharmaceutical Research has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get OWC Pharmaceutical Research alerts:

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Company Profile

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., engages in the research and development of cannabis-based medical products. It develops cannabis-based medical products for the treatment of various conditions, including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, post-traumatic stress disorder, chronic pain, and fibromyalgia.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for OWC Pharmaceutical Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OWC Pharmaceutical Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.