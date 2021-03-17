Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Decreases By 32.3%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 11th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MNVN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,850,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,788,648. Mondial Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About Mondial Ventures

Mondial Ventures, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the United States. It holds interests in the North 40 acres of the J.B. Tubb Leasehold Estate/Amoco Crawar field comprising three well heads and three well bores; and in the South 40 acres of the Highland Production Company No.

