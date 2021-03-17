Short Interest in Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) Decreases By 32.3%

Mondial Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNVN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the February 11th total of 233,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,394,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MNVN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 53,850,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,788,648. Mondial Ventures has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About Mondial Ventures
