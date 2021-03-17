Short Interest in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expands By 27.7%

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 396,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of -136.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.
See Also: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.