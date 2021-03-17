Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Decreases By 33.3%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MESO. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,127. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.71. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth $2,669,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mesoblast by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 34,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

