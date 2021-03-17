Short Interest in Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Declines By 24.0%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the February 11th total of 65,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lion Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 11,929,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69. Lion Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lion Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of Lion Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract-for-difference trading, insurance brokerage, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

