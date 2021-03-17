Short Interest in Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Declines By 30.8%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,354,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKPNY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KKPNY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 185,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,317. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.2455 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

