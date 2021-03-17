Short Interest in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Declines By 32.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the February 11th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,196. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $420,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

