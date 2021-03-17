Short Interest in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Drops By 24.7%

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the February 11th total of 95,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after purchasing an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 377,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. 33,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,754. The firm has a market cap of $534.88 million, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $63.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

