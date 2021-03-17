Short Interest in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Drops By 32.5%

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 332,400 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 11th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

IDN stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. 170,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,357. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

