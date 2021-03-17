Short Interest in FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Declines By 35.3%

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 49,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $63.09.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 6.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

