Short Interest in Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Grows By 30.4%

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 168,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FERGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America raised Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY remained flat at $$119.49 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $268.91 billion, a PE ratio of 183.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

