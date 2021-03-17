Short Interest in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Drops By 33.6%

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 199,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 11th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in FBL Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FBL Financial Group by 258.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

Shares of FFG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.64%. On average, research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.