Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Expands By 52.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE EFF opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter valued at about $420,000.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.
