Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Expands By 52.3%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE EFF opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund during the third quarter valued at about $420,000.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

