Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declines By 31.7%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 11th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

KSM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 15,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,878. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 29,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $322,000.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

