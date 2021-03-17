Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 27.7%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,781. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
