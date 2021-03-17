Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Drops By 27.7%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 11th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 17,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,781. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower under the Qwest and Qwest Reserve brands; and cannabis pre-rolls under the Blendcraft by Qwest brand. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

