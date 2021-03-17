Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Declines By 20.7%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 546,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 688,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.20. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%.

In other Cyclerion Therapeutics news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCN. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 672.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

