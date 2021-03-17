Short Interest in Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Expands By 24.1%

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,984,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,680. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

