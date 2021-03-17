Short Interest in BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Grows By 33.3%

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Danske lowered BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOGY remained flat at $$26.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. BioGaia AB has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

