Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Drops By 26.4%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 663,900 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 11th total of 902,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

In other news, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

