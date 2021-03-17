Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Rises By 41.3%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the February 11th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of 888 stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 15,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. 888 has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

A number of research firms have commented on EIHDF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of 888 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

