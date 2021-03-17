Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 9.1%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $38.00. 2,338,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,371,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.33.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

