Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 11th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHCAY shares. Mizuho cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.35. Sharp has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

