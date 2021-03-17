SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.53. Approximately 137,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 646,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The company has a market cap of $20.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 36.29% and a negative net margin of 17.69%.

In other SemiLEDs news, CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEDS)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.