Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SEEL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

