Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of SEEL opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
