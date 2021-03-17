Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded to Outperform at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.86% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

STX stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,358,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

