Scotia Capital Inc. Takes Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Total by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Total by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. On average, analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

