Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 6,031 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,805,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

NLY opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

