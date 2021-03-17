Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 256 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $77.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.02.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

