Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 13,733 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,733 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 755.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,941 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 963,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 466,146 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Enerplus by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ERF opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ERF shares. Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

